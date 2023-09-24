The San Diego Padres (76-79) and St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (12-4, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Drew Rom (1-3, 6.92 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.92, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .303 batting average against him.

Rom has yet to register a quality start this season.

Rom has two starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres will hand the ball to Wacha (12-4) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 22 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Wacha has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

