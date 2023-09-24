Derrick Henry has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 65 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Henry, on 40 carries, has a team-high 143 rushing yards (71.5 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. Henry also averages 35.5 receiving yards per contest, catching five balls for 71 yards.

Henry vs. the Browns

Henry vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing rusher to score a touchdown on the ground against it this year.

The 65 rushing yards the Browns concede per game makes them the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Browns have scored zero touchdowns on the ground (zero per game). The Browns' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has not gone over his rushing yards total in any of his two games played this season.

The Titans have passed 50.9% of the time and run 49.1% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 56 rushes this season. He's taken 40 of those carries (71.4%).

Henry has one rushing touchdown this year in two games played.

He has scored one of his team's three offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

He has eight red zone rushing carries (88.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry has 12.1% of his team's target share (seven targets on 58 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times, averaging 10.1 yards per target (33rd in NFL).

Henry, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs

