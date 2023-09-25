The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Bengals Insights (2022)

The Bengals put up 3.5 more points per game (26.1) than the Rams allowed (22.6) last season.

The Bengals averaged 360.5 yards per game last year, just 19.4 more than the 341.1 the Rams allowed per outing.

Cincinnati rushed for 95.5 yards per game last year, 19.6 fewer than the 115.1 Los Angeles allowed per outing.

The Bengals had 18 giveaways last season, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Bengals Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Bengals put up 28.7 points per game and conceded 18. That's more than they scored overall (26.1), but less than they gave up (20.1).

The Bengals' average yards gained at home (407.9) was higher than their overall average (360.5). But their average yards conceded at home (309.4) was lower than overall (335.7).

Cincinnati's average yards passing at home (284.7) was higher than its overall average (265). And its average yards conceded at home (216.6) was lower than overall (229.1).

The Bengals' average yards rushing at home (123.1) was higher than their overall average (95.5). And their average yards conceded at home (92.9) was lower than overall (106.6).

The Bengals converted 50.5% of third downs in home games (4.4% higher than their overall average), and conceded 32.9% at home (6.7% lower than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland L 24-3 CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore L 27-24 CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle - CBS

