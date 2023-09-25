The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, September 25, 2023 versus the Los Angeles Rams (1-1). This contest has a point total of 44.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bengals as they ready for this matchup against the Rams. The Rams' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-3) 44 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3) 43.5 -154 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: ESPN

Bengals vs. Rams Betting Insights

Cincinnati was 12-2-1 against the spread last season.

The Bengals' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more was 9-3-1 last season.

In 16 Cincinnati games last season, six hit the over.

Against the spread, Los Angeles was 6-10-1 last year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 4-3-1.

Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, six went over the total.

