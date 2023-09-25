Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
Will Joe Mixon hit paydirt when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 3 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon has rushed 26 times for a team-high 115 yards (57.5 per game).
- Mixon has tacked on seven catches for 53 yards (26.5 per game).
- In two games, Mixon has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
