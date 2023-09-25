Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (77-79) and the San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Padres coming out on top. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on September 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (14-9) to the mound, while Logan Webb (10-13) will get the nod for the Giants.

Padres vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Padres vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Padres Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Padres have a record of 8-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Padres did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Padres have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.
  • San Diego is 59-43 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Padres have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • San Diego has scored 731 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

  • The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Giants have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline).
  • The Giants have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the underdog.
  • San Francisco has a win-loss record of 18-31 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.3 runs per game (664 total), San Francisco is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • The Giants have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 Rockies W 2-0 Blake Snell vs Ryan Feltner
September 20 Rockies W 3-2 Seth Lugo vs Chase Anderson
September 22 Cardinals W 4-2 Matt Waldron vs Dakota Hudson
September 23 Cardinals L 5-2 Nick Martínez vs Jake Woodford
September 24 Cardinals W 12-2 Michael Wacha vs Drew Rom
September 25 @ Giants - Blake Snell vs Logan Webb
September 26 @ Giants - Seth Lugo vs Kyle Harrison
September 27 @ Giants - Matt Waldron vs Sean Manaea
September 29 @ White Sox - Nick Martínez vs Dylan Cease
September 30 @ White Sox - Michael Wacha vs Mike Clevinger
October 1 @ White Sox - Blake Snell vs José Ureña

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 @ Diamondbacks L 7-1 Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
September 21 @ Dodgers L 7-2 Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
September 22 @ Dodgers W 5-1 Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
September 23 @ Dodgers L 7-0 John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
September 24 @ Dodgers L 3-2 Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
September 25 Padres - Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
September 26 Padres - Kyle Harrison vs Seth Lugo
September 27 Padres - Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
September 29 Dodgers - TBA vs Lance Lynn
September 30 Dodgers - TBA vs Clayton Kershaw
October 1 Dodgers - Logan Webb vs Bobby Miller

