A match in The Astana Open quarterfinals is next up for Tallon Griekspoor, and he will play Sebastian Korda.

Griekspoor at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Griekspoor's Next Match

Griekspoor will meet Korda in the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 at 3:20 AM ET, after getting past Sho Shimabukuro in the last round 7-6, 6-7, 6-1.

Griekspoor Stats

Griekspoor is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 win over No. 148-ranked Shimabukuro in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

In 25 tournaments over the past year, Griekspoor has gone 29-23 and has won a pair of titles.

Griekspoor is 19-15 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

In his 52 matches over the past year, across all court types, Griekspoor has averaged 25.3 games.

On hard courts, Griekspoor has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Griekspoor has won 83.0% of his games on serve, and 17.7% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Griekspoor has won 84.8% of his games on serve and 15.9% on return.

