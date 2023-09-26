Lars Nootbaar vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .263.
- In 63.6% of his 110 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.
- He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.245
|AVG
|.280
|.352
|OBP
|.382
|.383
|SLG
|.460
|13
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|42/34
|K/BB
|52/34
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (7-4) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
