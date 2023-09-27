Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) facing off at American Family Field (on September 27) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Brewers.
The Brewers will look to Wade Miley (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (5-7).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The last 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a win-loss record of 19-23 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (696 total), St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|L 12-2
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|W 4-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Adrian Houser
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Corbin Burnes
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Brandon Williamson
|October 1
|Reds
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Hunter Greene
