Aryna Sabalenka enters the China Open in Beijing, China after coming up just short at the US Open, losing the final to Coco Gauff. Sabalenka's first match is against Sofia Kenin (in the round of 64).

Sabalenka at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the China Open, on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:45 AM ET), Sabalenka will play Kenin.

Sabalenka has current moneyline odds of -500 to win her next matchup versus Kenin.

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka dropped her most recent match, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 against Gauff in the finals of the US Open on September 9, 2023.

Sabalenka is 51-15 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has gone 31-10 and has won one title.

Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match in her 66 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 41 matches over the past year, and 20.9 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has been victorious in 38.3% of her return games and 77.7% of her service games.

Sabalenka has won 38.9% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 76.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

