At +1800 as of September 28, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are only eighth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), but sixth-best according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Bengals' Super Bowl odds down from +1100 at the start of the season to +1800. Among all teams in the league, that is the 13th-smallest change.

With odds of +1800, the Bengals have been given a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Bengals' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bengals rank third-worst in total offense (244.3 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 21st with 352.3 yards allowed per contest.

The Bengals rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 16th with 22.3 points allowed per game.

Bengals Impact Players

On the ground, Joe Mixon has one touchdown and has gained 180 yards (60.0 per game).

Mixon also has eight catches for 58 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Joe Burrow has passed for 563 yards (187.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 55.4%.

Tee Higgins has 10 catches for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Ja'Marr Chase has 22 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Daxton Hill has totaled one pick to go with 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in three games for the Bengals.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1600 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2500

