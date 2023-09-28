Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jeffersontown High School at Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Roncalli High School at Male High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Valley Traditional High School at Doss High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Moore Traditional High School at Seneca High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Elizabethtown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Elizabethtown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler Traditional High School at Atherton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSales High School at Waggener High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holy Cross High School at Nelson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bardstown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Fern Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bullitt Central High School at Eastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iroquois High School at Fairdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fairdale, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

