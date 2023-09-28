On Thursday, Juan Yepez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez is batting .167 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five of 23 games so far this season.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .125 AVG .200 .125 OBP .294 .250 SLG .333 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 1 RBI 1 8/0 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

