Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In a Week 5 slate that includes a lot of compelling contests, fans from Kentucky should tune in to see the Florida Gators versus the Kentucky Wildcats.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-6.5)
Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-3.5)
No. 22 Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-1)
Drake Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Indiana State Sycamores at Murray State Racers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
