At the moment the Tennessee Titans have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Titans are 18th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (30th).

The Titans have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +8000.

With odds of +8000, the Titans have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Titans have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Tennessee has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Titans rank second-worst in total offense (240 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 344.7 yards allowed per contest.

While the Titans' defense ranks 16th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (15 points per game).

Titans Impact Players

In three games, Derrick Henry has run for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown.

In addition, Henry has five receptions for 71 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), with one touchdown and three interceptions, completing 59.0%.

In addition, Tannehill has rushed for 17 yards and one score.

DeAndre Hopkins has 14 receptions for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has seven receptions for 83 yards (41.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

In three games for the Titans, Denico Autry has compiled 3.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.