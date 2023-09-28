The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) in a matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-8.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-8.5) 60.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Middle Tennessee has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win CUSA +105 Bet $100 to win $105

