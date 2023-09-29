Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .240 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 40 of 67 games this year (59.7%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (31.3%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9%).

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .259 AVG .220 .298 OBP .271 .417 SLG .431 9 XBH 11 4 HR 6 16 RBI 15 27/5 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 2

