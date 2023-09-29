The Cincinnati Bengals right now have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Bengals are eighth-best in the league. They are two spots higher than that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bengals' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +1100 at the start of the season to +1800, the 14th-smallest change among all teams.

The Bengals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.3%.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this year.

The Bengals have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Bengals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).

While the Bengals' defense ranks 15th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (15.3 points per game).

Bengals Impact Players

On the ground, Joe Mixon has one touchdown and has gained 180 yards (60.0 per game).

Also, Mixon has eight receptions for 58 yards and zero TDs.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 563 yards (187.7 per game), completing 55.4%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, hauling in 10 balls for 110 yards (36.7 per game).

In the passing game, Ja'Marr Chase has scored zero times, hauling in 22 balls for 211 yards (70.3 per game).

Daxton Hill has recorded one pick to go with 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in three games for the Bengals.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1600 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2500

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.