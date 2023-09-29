TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will see Jake Woodford on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 207 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

St. Louis ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 698 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.453 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Woodford (2-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

None of Woodford's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts, Woodford has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.3 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.