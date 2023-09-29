Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hardin County, Kentucky has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at Elizabethtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
