Juan Yepez -- hitting .043 with a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .172.

Yepez has picked up a hit in nine games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .125 AVG .206 .125 OBP .289 .250 SLG .324 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 1 RBI 1 8/0 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings