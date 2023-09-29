In the game between the Louisville Cardinals and NC State Wolfpack on Friday, September 29 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Louisville vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+3.5) Over (55.5) Louisville 29, NC State 28

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 63.6%.

The Cardinals have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 2-2.

Two Cardinals games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, three more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

NC State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Wolfpack have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

NC State games this year have averaged a total of 48.5 points, seven less than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 43 19 56 14 -- -- NC State 29.3 21.8 34.5 26 24 17.5

