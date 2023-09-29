ACC opponents meet when the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) and the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) square off on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Louisville ranks 39th in scoring defense this season (19 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 43 points per game. From an offensive perspective, NC State is putting up 381.3 total yards per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 44th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (326 total yards allowed per game).

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Week 5 Games

Louisville vs. NC State Key Statistics

Louisville NC State 542 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (86th) 359.5 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (46th) 237.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (52nd) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.8 (95th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,120 yards (280 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 67% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 100 rushing yards on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game) with six scores. He has also caught six passes for 133 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 142 yards on 31 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed eight passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 400 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 43.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 859 passing yards (214.8 per game) while completing 60% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (56.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has compiled 117 yards on 21 carries.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 238 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Julian Gray has recorded 116 receiving yards (29 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Porter Rooks' 13 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 108 yards.

