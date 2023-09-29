Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Friday, Tommy Edman (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .246.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 78 of 131 games this season (59.5%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (22.1%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Edman has an RBI in 29 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.253
|AVG
|.238
|.305
|OBP
|.301
|.371
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|46/19
|15
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.