Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 30 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bengals are only eighth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), but sixth-best according to computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Bengals' Super Bowl odds down from +1100 at the start of the season to +1800. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 13th-smallest change.
- The Bengals have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati is winless against the spread this year.
- The Bengals have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).
- While the Bengals' defense ranks 15th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (15.3 points per game).
Bengals Impact Players
- In three games, Joe Mixon has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Mixon also has eight catches for 58 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Joe Burrow has passed for 563 yards (187.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 55.4%.
- Tee Higgins has 10 receptions for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games, Ja'Marr Chase has 22 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero scores.
- Daxton Hill has been providing a big boost on defense, totaling one INT and 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended for the Bengals.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|W 19-16
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
