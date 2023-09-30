The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Drake Bulldogs (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State is compiling 366 yards per game on offense (52nd in the FCS), and rank 32nd defensively, yielding 291 yards allowed per game. This season has been ugly for Drake on both offense and defense, as it is averaging only 12.7 points per game (13th-worst) and surrendering 50.7 points per game (-1-worst).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Morehead State vs. Drake Key Statistics

Morehead State Drake 366 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.3 (100th) 291 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.3 (55th) 121.3 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.3 (110th) 244.7 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 718 yards, completing 53.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 100 yards (33.3 ypg) on 23 carries.

Caleb Ramseur has racked up 165 yards on 24 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Kyle Daly's 195 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 14 catches and two touchdowns.

Ryan Upp has caught 13 passes for 158 yards (52.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Isaiah Davis' three catches have turned into 58 yards.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey leads Drake with 648 yards on 55-of-94 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on seven carries.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 24 times for 78 yards (26 per game).

Christian Galvan has compiled 58 yards on 19 carries.

Colin Howard leads his squad with 203 receiving yards on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Sam Rodriguez has caught eight passes and compiled 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game).

Taj Hughes has racked up 52 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Morehead State or Drake gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.