Brighton & Hove Albion versus Aston Villa is a game to catch on a Saturday Premier League slate that has plenty of thrilling contests.

You can find information on how to watch Saturday's Premier League action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion is on the road to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (+155)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+155) Underdog: Aston Villa (+160)

Aston Villa (+160) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

Manchester City makes the trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-330)

Manchester City (-330) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+850)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+850) Draw: (+475)

(+475) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Newcastle United vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC travels to play Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (-300)

Newcastle United (-300) Underdog: Burnley FC (+850)

Burnley FC (+850) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC travels to match up with AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-180)

Arsenal FC (-180) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+475)

AFC Bournemouth (+475) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace journeys to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Manchester United (-170)

Manchester United (-170) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+500)

Crystal Palace (+500) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch West Ham United vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United makes the trip to face West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: West Ham United (-235)

West Ham United (-235) Underdog: Sheffield United (+650)

Sheffield United (+650) Draw: (+390)

(+390) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Everton FC vs Luton Town

Luton Town journeys to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Everton FC (-165)

Everton FC (-165) Underdog: Luton Town (+500)

Luton Town (+500) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC makes the trip to play Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (+120)

Liverpool FC (+120) Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+190)

Tottenham Hotspur (+190) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.