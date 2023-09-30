Tommy Edman -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Phillips on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .245 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 78 of 132 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (22%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22% of his games this year, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 63
.251 AVG .238
.305 OBP .301
.368 SLG .429
14 XBH 28
6 HR 7
28 RBI 19
37/15 K/BB 46/19
15 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 221 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Phillips makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 5.66 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.