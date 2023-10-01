Charlie Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Jones' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Charlie Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Bengals have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Irvin Smith Jr. (DNP/hamstring): 5 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bengals vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 6 7 0 6.0

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 2 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.