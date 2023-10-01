When the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) play on October 1 at Nissan Stadium, Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill will be under center for their respective sides. Which quarterback has the advantage in this bout? Find out below.

Bengals vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Joe Burrow vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Ryan Tannehill 3 Games Played 3 55.4% Completion % 59% 563 (187.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 548 (182.7) 2 Touchdowns 1 2 Interceptions 3 2 (0.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 17 (5.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Titans Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Titans are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (344.7 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, giving up the fifth-most pass yards in the NFL (275.3 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with five passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Titans have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 69.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank first with 2.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Tennessee is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (34.9%) and 13th in red-zone percentage allowed (45.5%).

Bengals Defensive Stats

