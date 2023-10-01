On Sunday, Tommy Edman (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .246.

Edman has had a hit in 79 of 133 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this season (29 of 133), with more than one RBI nine times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 63 .254 AVG .238 .309 OBP .301 .369 SLG .429 14 XBH 28 6 HR 7 28 RBI 19 37/16 K/BB 46/19 16 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings