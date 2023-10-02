As of October 2 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +180

+180 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Titans are 17th in the NFL. They are way below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

The Titans' Super Bowl odds have improved from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 14th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +8000, the Titans have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-1-0 this year.

The Titans have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Titans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Tennessee has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Titans rank fifth-worst in total offense (280 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 12th with 311.3 yards allowed per game.

The Titans rank 23rd in scoring offense (18 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game) this season.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry has two TDs and has gained 285 yards (71.3 per game).

In addition, Henry has six catches for 82 yards and zero TDs.

In four games, Ryan Tannehill has passed for 788 yards (197.0 per game), with two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 62.0%.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and picked up 28 yards.

In three games, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 12 receptions for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two scores.

DeAndre Hopkins has 18 catches for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

Denico Autry has delivered 13 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in four games for the Titans.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +5000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2200 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +3000 4 October 1 Bengals W 27-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +50000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1100 15 December 17 Texans - +10000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +10000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

