As of October 5 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (11th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (10th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bengals' Super Bowl odds down from +1100 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.

With odds of +3500, the Bengals have been given a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this season.

One of the Bengals' four games this season has hit the over.

The Bengals have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 236 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (364.3 yards allowed per game).

While the Bengals' defense ranks 18th with 23.5 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (12.3 points per game).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Mixon has rushed for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In addition, Mixon has nine catches for 67 yards and zero TDs.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 728 yards (182.0 per game), completing 57.6%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

In four games, Ja'Marr Chase has 29 catches for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and zero scores.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, hauling in 12 balls for 129 yards (32.3 per game).

Daxton Hill has posted two picks to go with 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in four games for the Bengals.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +75000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +500 9 November 5 Bills - +700 10 November 12 Texans - +10000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +8000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

