Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, October 5
Our projection model predicts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will defeat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, October 5 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Joe Aillet Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Western Kentucky (-6)
|Under (60.5)
|Western Kentucky 37, Louisiana Tech 17
Week 6 CUSA Predictions
Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- The Hilltoppers' record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Western Kentucky has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- The Hilltoppers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.
- The average total for Western Kentucky games this season has been 63.8, 3.3 points higher than the total for this game.
Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.
- The Bulldogs have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Bulldogs are 1-1 against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
- The average point total for the Louisiana Tech this season is 3.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Hilltoppers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Kentucky
|31.6
|29.2
|41.3
|18.7
|17.0
|45.0
|Louisiana Tech
|27.0
|25.7
|36.7
|26.0
|17.3
|25.3
