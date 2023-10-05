A pair of CUSA teams square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Hilltoppers are favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ruston, Louisiana
  • Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Western Kentucky (-6) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Western Kentucky (-6.5) 59.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

  • Western Kentucky has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
  • The Hilltoppers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

