Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Fayette County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Lafayette High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Catholic High School at Bourbon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Rogers Clark High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Central High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
