Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Henry County, Kentucky this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Henry County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Eminence High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.