Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Kenton County, Kentucky this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Holy Cross High School at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ludlow High School at Trimble County Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bedford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.