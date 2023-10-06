Qinwen Zheng will face Anhelina Kalinina next in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Zheng's odds are tops in the field at +400 to win this event at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Zheng at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Zheng's Next Match

Zheng will face Kalinina in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, after getting past Maria Sakkari in the last round 7-6, 6-3.

Zheng Stats

Zheng defeated Sakkari 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Through 20 tournaments over the past year, Zheng has won once, and her record is 29-19.

Zheng has a match record of 18-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Zheng has played 20.8 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Zheng, in 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.8 games per match and won 54.8% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Zheng has won 73.2% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Zheng has won 73.6% of her games on serve and 34.2% on return.

