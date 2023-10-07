Kentucky vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Our projection model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will defeat the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kentucky (+14.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Kentucky 27, Georgia 26
Week 6 SEC Predictions
- LSU vs Missouri
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt vs Florida
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- LSU vs Missouri
- Vanderbilt vs Florida
- Western Michigan vs Mississippi State
Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.
- The Wildcats have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total.
- The average point total for Kentucky this season is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 85.7%.
- The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread this season.
- Georgia has yet to cover a spread (0-4) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Two of the Bulldogs' five games have hit the over.
- Georgia games average 52.7 total points per game this season, 5.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Wildcats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|38.6
|13.0
|41.5
|11.3
|27.0
|20.0
|Kentucky
|37.0
|15.2
|35.0
|12.0
|45.0
|28.0
