The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) and the 19th-ranked scoring D in the country will visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Wildcats are major, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Kentucky vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Kentucky vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

