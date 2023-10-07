Week 6 NEC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Week 6 of the college football schedule included one game featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 6 NEC Results
LIU Post 23 Sacred Heart 13
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Chris Howell (6-for-10, 30 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Pat Bowen (13 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Owen Glascoe (4 TAR, 4 REC, 16 YDS)
Sacred Heart Leaders
- Passing: Cade Pribula (15-for-29, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Pribula (15 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: Ethan Hilliman (4 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|LIU Post
|Sacred Heart
|204
|Total Yards
|275
|36
|Passing Yards
|151
|168
|Rushing Yards
|124
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's NEC Games
Wagner Seahawks at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 12
- Venue: DeGol Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.