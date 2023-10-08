Ryan Tannehill has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts concede 263.8 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Tannehill, who has amassed 788 passing yards (197.0 per game) this year, has connected on 62% of his throws, with two TDs and four picks. With 28 yards on 10 attempts and one TD, Tannehill also has helped out on the ground.

Tannehill vs. the Colts

Tannehill vs the Colts (since 2021): 4 GP / 182.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 182.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Colts have given up three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Colts allow 263.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 14th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (five total passing TDs).

Ryan Tannehill Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 213.5 (-115)

213.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Tannehill Passing Insights

Tannehill has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Titans have passed 51.2% of the time and run 48.8% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill's 7.3 yards per attempt rank 14th in the NFL.

Twice in four games this year, Tannehill completed a touchdown pass -- but no games with more than one.

He has 50.0% of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Tannehill has attempted 13 passes in the red zone (52.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Tannehill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-25 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-25 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 20-for-24 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-34 / 198 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

