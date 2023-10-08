Will Tee Higgins Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tee Higgins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Higgins' stats below.
In the passing game, Higgins has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 129 yards on 12 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two TDs.
Tee Higgins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week:
- Irvin Smith Jr. (LP/hamstring): 5 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bengals vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Higgins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|12
|129
|56
|2
|10.8
Higgins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|12
|8
|89
|2
|Week 3
|Rams
|8
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|4
|2
|19
|0
