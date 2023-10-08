Bookmakers expect a competitive contest when the Tennessee Titans (2-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in a matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 1 point. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Titans take on the Colts, here are their betting trends and insights. Before the Colts take on the Titans, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tennessee is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Colts have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.

Of four Indianapolis games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

