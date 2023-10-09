How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, October 9
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's NCAA Women's Soccer slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is BYU playing Kansas State on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Presbyterian vs Winthrop
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Kansas State vs BYU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
