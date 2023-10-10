The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

As teams hit the ice for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we pick to take home the victory in Tuesday's action.

Predators vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Lightning 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Lightning (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.7)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (42-32-8 overall) posted a record of 13-8-21 in contests that needed OT last season.

Nashville accumulated 42 points (18-8-6) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 14 games last season the Predators ended up with just one goal, they picked up five points.

Nashville accumulated 25 points (11-7-3) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Predators scored more than two goals in 40 games, earning 61 points from those contests.

Last season Nashville scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games, posting a record of 16-7-3.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Nashville posted a record of 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators were outshot by their opponents 52 times last season, and took 57 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 12th 32 Shots 29.5 23rd 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 3rd 25.36% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 15th 79.69% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Predators vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

