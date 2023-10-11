The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings square off for the first game of the season at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-115) Kings (-105) 6

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche won 20 of their 29 games (69.0%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -115 or better last season, Colorado put together a 20-9 record (winning 69.0% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 53.5%.

Colorado and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 45 times last season.

Kings Betting Insights

Last season the Kings had six wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.

Los Angeles was 6-11 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Kings have a 51.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 58 of Los Angeles' games featured more than 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 274 (10th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado scored last season were the fifth-most in the NHL (on 261 chances).

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Colorado recorded six shorthanded goals last season (21st among all NHL teams).

The Avalanche's 79.03% penalty-kill success rate ranked 17th in the league.

The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs (27th in the NHL)

Colorado had a 10% shooting percentage, which ranked 17th in the league.

The Avalanche secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

Los Angeles' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

Los Angeles had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) ranked them fourth in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Los Angeles had seven.

At 75.84%, the Kings had the 24th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Kings were third in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (53.3%).

The 10.3% shooting percentage of Los Angeles was 12th in the league.

The Kings shut out their opponents three times.

