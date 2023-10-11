The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in the third game of the NLDS on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the NLCS with a victory in this matchup. Bryce Elder will take the mound first for the Braves, while the Phillies will send out Aaron Nola.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 5:07 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth-best in MLB action with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in baseball with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies are ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 307 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Atlanta leads the majors with a .501 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank first in the majors with a .276 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the best on-base percentage (.344) in baseball this year.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.303 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Nola is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Nola will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 32 appearances this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves' Elder (12-4) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Chicago Cubs, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 31 starts this season.

Elder has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 26 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves - Home Aaron Nola - 10/12/2023 Braves - Home - -

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away - -

