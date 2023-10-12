This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, Kentucky. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Southern High School at Bullitt East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Mt. Washington, KY

Mt. Washington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fairdale High School at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethlehem High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Traditional High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Waggener High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Campbellsville High School at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at Bullitt East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mt. Washington, KY

Mt. Washington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Male High School at Fern Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasure Ridge Park High School at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairdale High School at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Traditional High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Campbellsville High School at Holy Cross High School